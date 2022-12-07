Not Available

While looking for the legendary Mapman, the last surviving member of the Nomad Star tribe, Lipumira finds him in Tokyo. His name is Gen Tokishima and he is the only one who can retrieve one part of the starmap hidden within the Earth. After retrieving the piece, Gen must make a decision to either follow Lipumira in her foolhardy search to find the remaining pieces of the starmap or rather stay on Earth. He decides leave Earth, only to find out that his girlfriend has beaten him to the spaceship since she wants to come along as well. Unfortunately, as Gen learns the secret of the starmap, Lipumira's sisters appear, planning to stop her at any cost.