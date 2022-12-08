Marbella mansions

Not Available

Weeknights from Monday 10th September, 10pm, on Home (Sky 246/Virgin 265) With 300 days of sunshine a year, 26km of sunny Mediterranean beaches, stunning views, and an expat community of over 300,000, it's no wonder that Marbella is the place where so many Brits want to move to. In this new and exclusive series narrated by comedian and actor Robert Webb, we'll follow British estate agents, interior designers and developers working the luxurious property industry in the popular region of Spain's Costa del Sol, all with one thing in mind - to sell a luxury property to the next sun-seeking Brit. Each residence has been designed and built to tempt and impress the super-rich. The Guadalmina Desire mansion, for instance, costs over £6m and has been designed to look as though it's floating on water. Other features include a swimming pool, home cinema, spa, wine cellar, and most impressive of all the entire house can be controlled by an iPad. Credit crunch? What credit crunch? Given the challenge of helping transform the mansion is Bournemouth-born interior designer Hayley Reed, who project managed and furnished the house. At only 28, she already has a well-established business and is editor of her own design magazine in Marbella. Known to give her clients exactly what they want, she can't wait to start work. Other characters in the series include Jonty and his partner Sebastian, who are well known in Marbella for their outrageous and colourful design style. They've already built a bespoke £10K dog house for them to build the most striking 'super penthouse apartment' in the region for himself. Then there's Sally Blackshaw, a contemporary designer. She's challenged with transforming an old 1970s penthouse to make it 'white and modern'. With a design budget of £83,000, can she meet the challenge without making it too clinical? Chandeliers made from Swarovski crystals? Why not.