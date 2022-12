Not Available

Comedy sketch show. Using the power of monologue and the motif of a photographer's studio, it takes viewers behind the moment in a posed portrait and into the lives of a gallery of delusional characters, including widow-with-a-dark-past Doris, demonic schoolboy Ian, posh rapper Rufus, brash New York comedienne Candy, and the unfulfilled Paul, who begins to chart his transformation into a vampire.