Marcelino, pan y vino

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Animation

This is the magical story of a new-born baby abandoned on the doorstep of a Franciscan monastery, who grows up to become a cheerful and mischievous boy called Marcelino Pan y Vino. Marcelino, who is able to talk with animals, lives very closed to the animals, the trees and plants. He delights in discovering new things, and often asks unusual questions. The friars educate and love the boy.

Cast

Alessio PuccioMarcellino (voce)
Letizia CiampaCandela (voce)
Carlo RealiPadre Priore (voce)
Sergio TedescoFrà Pappina (voce)
Dario De GrassiFrà Proverbio (voce)
Giorgio LocuratoloFrà Picchio(voce)

Images