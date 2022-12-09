Not Available

Mare

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NHK

Mare is an elementary school student. She lives with her family in the city, but, right before her father goes bankrupt, they run away and settle down at a fishing village in Noto. The family rents a couple's home who run a salt pond. Mare's father starts a new business, but it also fails. Her mother supports the family by working at the salt pond. 8 years later, Mare, about to graduate from high school, decides to work for the Wajima local government. She wants to have a steady job, unlike her father. Her job is to support people who move to Noto.

Cast

Tao TsuchiyaTsumura Mare
Yo OizumiTsumura Tooru
Takako TokiwaTsumura Aiko
Yūko TanakaOkesaku Fumi
Min TanakaOkesaku Ganji
Shono HayamaTsumura Ittetsu

View Full Cast >

Images