Marginal Prince (Mājinaru Purinsu - Gekkeiju no Ōji-tachi?) is a Japanese anime series. The anime is based on Japanese cell phone service NTT DoCoMo's dating simulation game released on August 15, 2005. The anime, directed by Takayuki Inagaki, premiered on both Tokyo MX TV and TV Saitama on October 1, 2006. The anime's 13 episodes were released between October 1, 2006 and December 24, 2006. An extra episode was released on July 19, 2007