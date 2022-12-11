Not Available

María la del barrio, the third telenovela in the Las Tres Marías trilogy, is a Mexican telenovela starring Thalía, Fernando Colunga, Itatí Cantoral, Ricardo Blume, Irán Eory and the young actors Ludwika Paleta & Osvaldo Benavides. It was produced and broadcast on Televisa in 1995–1996. The series is a remake of Los Ricos También Lloran, which featured Verónica Castro, Rogelio Guerra and Rocío Banquells. María la del barrio is considered one of the most popular and successful telenovelas ever, having been broadcast in over 180 countries and watched by more than two billion people.