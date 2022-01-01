Not Available

Marienhof is a German soap opera, first shown on October 1, 1992 on German TV channel, Das Erste. It started as a weekly series, before becoming a daily program on January 2, 1995. The show was canceled in February 2011 and aired its last episode on June 15, 2011. In the 90s, the Marienhof became a huge success in Finland and remained a fan favorite until it was canceled to license problems. Over the years, the show became known for tackling several social issues, such as homosexuality, homelessness, private bankruptcy, rape, drug abuse, AIDS, child abuse, suicide, cancer, adultery and murder. The show focuses on the everyday life of the residents of the Marienhof, a fictional suburb in Cologne.