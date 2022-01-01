Not Available

MariMar is a new romantic drama mini-series shown in the Philippines that is a remake of the 1994 Mexican telenova, which means soap opera, TV series. The series debuted on the GMA Filipino network on 13 August 2007 and is seen every weeknight at 9:45PM. In the Filipino version of this series Gustavo Aldama played by actor Jestoni Alarcon marries Lupita played by actress Rita Avila. Lupita later has a daughter name MariMar played by actress Ella Cruz from the age of 11 then by Marian Rivera when she was in her early 20s. Lupita’s mother-in-law Donya Dolores Aldama played by actress Pilar Pilapil does not like her and believes she married his son for his money. Dolores drugs Lupita and hires a man to pretend he is having an affair with her as Gustavo finds them lying in bed together. Dolores demands Lupita and her daughter live him forever but after they are gone for awhile Gustavo discovers that it was all a plot put together by his mother.