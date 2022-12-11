Marine a Go-Go

Not Available

Dr. Narutaki, a genius who is trying to preserve true Japanese men, not the losers they are today, needs semen from one hundred specimens. The problem is that these hundred specimens would not give it to him voluntarily, so he comes up with a plan. He gets Marine, a girl from an all girls school, to put on her a ring which forces her to do his will and a special costume that changes to match a man's desire and won't come off until she gets all one hundred semen specimens. Now to get in her way, South Pole One, an android created by the doctor's assistant Marilyn, is interfering by exhausting and taking the men's semen first, making it a race against time.