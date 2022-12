Not Available

Mario Lopez: Saved By the Baby is an American reality series on VH1 about Mario Lopez and his girlfriend Courtney Mazza preparing for the arrival of a baby. Mario Lopez and girlfriend Courtney Mazza are three months away from parenthood! But the idea of fatherhood hasn't quite hit Mario yet. As he tries to juggle his crazy work schedule, he's also moving into a new house and, on top of that, he's dealing with a six-month pregnant woman!