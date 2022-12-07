Marion's Thailand

Not Available

Popular MasterChef 2 contestant, Marion Grasby, travels back to Thailand to visit the small village of Nakhon Chum where her mother Noi, was raised. Noi taught Marion how to cook traditional Thai food using just a wok and a flame and in this beautifully shot series Marion reconnects with her maternal Thai family. Along the way she de-mystifies exotic Thai ingredients, shows us some of the more unique traditions surrounding Thai food and cooks an array of delicious, often unusual, Thai dishes.