Please note: mariposahd.tv is obsolete/out of order, it's content found a new home here: plexchannels.com Welcome to the future of television! mariposaHD is the world’s first High Definition TV series distributed directly on the Internet. And it’s free. mariposaHD is recorded, edited, and distributed in the full 1920×1080 pixel resolution of the 1080i standard. We distribute mariposaHD using the BitTorrent peer-to-peer software. With a broadband Internet connection, you can download and watch mariposaHD on your PC, your HDTV, or even a video iPod. mariposaHD is produced by four ordinary guys who quit their jobs, moved to South America, and decided to make a TV show. We film everything with HDV camcorders and edit the video on a PC in our living room. You can download mariposaHD for free from our Web site, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from anywhere in the world. mariposaHD is distributed under a Creative Commons license which means that you can keep it, copy it, and share it forever as long as you don’t charge for it or alter it. This is the way that television should work! So enjoy it, Mike, Jeff, Dominic, and Tamir Motamorfosis Productions