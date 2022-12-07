Mark Berg's Fishing Addiction

Not Available

Fishing expert Mark Berg visits some of Australia’s most remote fishing destinations in this brand new series. Pursuing his love for recreational fishing, each episode Mark will invite one lucky addicted fisherman along on an adventure to a remote location. Mark gives his guest adventurer a challenge with a prize of $5000 worth of fishing gear up for grabs. From Melville Island in the Northern Territory to Whyalla in South Australia join Mark as he shares his lifelong skills, techniques and general love of the sport.