Not Available

In 'Mark Loves Sharon', Australian sporting superstar, Mark Wary, reveals all as he invites the cameras into his home to shoot a celebrity reality series that shows the private side of this controversial and very public sporting icon. In an attempt to change his bad-boy image and reveal his sensitive, caring side, Mark and his long-suffering manager, Jerry, decide to open up Mark's life to an observational documentary crew. It may have been a good idea for Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica Simpson, Gene Simmons, Paris Hilton, Hulk Hogan and the Beckhams, but 'Mark Loves Sharon' reveals a whole lot more of Mark than he, or Jerry, ever intended. There's no shortage of tension at Wary's extravagant mansion as Mark's gorgeous but feisty girlfriend, Sharon, tries to keep his wandering eye in check; his loyal, no-hoper mates, Sledge and Tomo, riotously live the life of the loyal celebrity entourage; and manager and nervous wreck, Jerry, tries valiantly to keep the whole Wary gravy train from running off the rails. In the eye of this storm Mark himself is trying to be the man that Sharon wants him to be. Plus trying to maintain a happy home, despite the warring factions and the various temptations and indulgences that are inevitably afforded a sporting superstar of his ilk. He doesn't always succeed and he often finds himself having to front yet another press conference having to apologise for the latest in a long line of misdemeanours. It's not easy being an Australian sporting hero - just ask Wayne Carey or Ben Cousins or Willie Mason or Brendan Fevola or Nick D'Arcy or Lleyton Hewitt or John Steffenson...or even Shane Warne. Mark Loves Sharon allows us to meet the man behind the myth and gives us a remarkable insight into the conflicted, flawed, ridiculous yet ultimately loveable character that makes Wary the national icon that he is.