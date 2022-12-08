Mark Olly's Lost Treasures

Not Available

Real people, real history, real revelations ‘Adventure archaeology’ with amazing stories of lost treasure unearthed by ordinary people. Mark’s one man crusade gains momentum with quirky tales of the unexpected to reveal the rich hidden history all round us, making the past totally relevant, fresh and exciting to people of all ages. Everyday around Britain ordinary people are finding incredible artefacts in their gardens, in their villages, on walks both with and without metal detectors. Treasures are all around us if we just our eyes peeled and know what to look for.