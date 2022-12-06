Not Available

Mark Saber

The first Saber was on from October 1951 to June 1954. In this version, Inspector Saber was an Englishman who was a policeman on a big-city U.S. police department. He was assisted by his loyal, but thick-headed, assistant Sergeant Maloney in solving difficult crimes. When the show returned to the air in December 1955, it had a whole new cast. On this version, various Scotland Yard types would assist in solving difficult crimes, with Inspector Parker appearing more often than most.

Cast

