Not Available

The only daily food show dedicated to cooking with and shopping for seasonal produce, Market Kitchen’s new winter season is packed with tantalizing recipes from top chefs including Rachel Allen, Aaron Craze, Peter Gordon, Brian Turner and Michael Moore. Join presenters and passionate food lovers - Tana Ramsay, Matt Tebbutt, Tom Parker Bowles, Matthew Fort and Diana Henry at the Market Kitchen café. We’ll bring the market to your screens so you can learn from local stallholders about regional produce, join in topical food debates, and sharpen your culinary skills with easy to follow master classes.