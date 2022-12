Not Available

Market Trotter is a television program about food and eating. Mr. Chua Lam is the leading eater and Amanda Strang, So Yuk Wa, Wong Nga See, Vanessa Yeung are some of the eaters with Mr. Chua Lam. The program lead us to eat in the whole world. Including Shanghai, Suzhou, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea and so much more. The program is produced by Television Broadcasts Limited in about 2007.