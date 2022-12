Not Available

From the producers of "Antiques Roadshow,'' this new series pits expert shoppers against one another as they scour flea markets all over the U.S., seeking out vintage valuables that can be sold at auction for a profit. Armed with only a specific amount of money, each of the four shoppers uses knowledge and skills to make more profit than the others. Fred Willard offers commentary as the off-screen host of the series. Locations include Pennsylvania, Georgia and Maryland.