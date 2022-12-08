Not Available

This fun and powerful series follows Ziggy Marley and his two brothers Robbie and Rohan as they travel through southern Africa’s thriving urban communities and across remote savannahs, all the while building momentum for a spectacular concert. Marley Africa Road Trip captures the highs and lows of this freewheeling, fully-charged expedition as they travel on motorcycle to reconnect with their father’s legacy and discuss returning to the land that Bob Marley loved. The series sees Ziggy planning to perform a concert in Soweto. Collaborating with a diverse range of artists along the way, he hopes to perform with African musicians. In the build-up to the concert, tension mounts as we see Ziggy teaching local musicians to play Bob Marley’s music and rehearsing for the spontaneous performance in record time.