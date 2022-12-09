Married at First Sight (AU)

Not Available

Married at First Sight, the extreme social experiment where four couples will meet for the very first time on their wedding day. Three top relationship experts are controlling this radical experiment involving eight Aussie singles, using a mix of neuroscience and psychology to try to create four perfect matches. Relationship psychologist John Aiken has interviewed single applicants across the nation and built a detailed personal profile for each one. Neuropsychotherapist Dr Trisha Stratford compiled the detailed neurological profiles. And psychologist Sabina Read met the applicants in their own environment to prepare to pair them with the most suitable partners. These four extremely brave and hopeful couples will face the most terrifying wedding imaginable – tying the knot with someone they have never laid eyes on. Those who make it through the wedding will move in together and live as man and wife for one month. But what happens when the honeymoon is over and real married life sets in? Married at First Sight follows this ground-breaking experiment as the couples marry, honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up home, all the while getting to know one another more and more deeply, to see if the three matchmakers got it right. In the age of internet romance and speed dating this is a timely social experiment, and at the end of it all the couples must decide whether to call it quits or stay married … at first sight.