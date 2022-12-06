Married at First Sight (UK)

Married at First Sight is a ground-breaking series which asks if science can help us fall in love. Chosen from an initial pool of over 1500 applicants, individuals seeking long-term love are carefully assessed by a panel of experts in the fields of psychology, social and evolutionary anthropology, and theology. Once matched, three highly compatible couples prepare to enter into a legally-binding marriage with a complete stranger - meeting for the very first time at their own wedding where they'll declare 'I do'. But what makes the perfect match? And will everyone make it down the aisle?
