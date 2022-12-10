Married at First Sight: Unmatchables

Not Available

Over 65,000 people have applied to participate in the hit series, Married at First Sight... but some people are simply harder to match. Everyone deserves a chance at love, so the new series helps polish up the diamonds in the rough, providing them with strong relationship advice and a lifestyle overhaul to give them an opportunity to shed what's been stalling real romantic connections in their lives. In each self-contained episode, Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Coles will mentor two unlucky-in-love singles who simply couldn't be matched previously and follow as they go through their physical and personal transformations, as they are set up on a date to see if love is in the air and if they have truly found their match.