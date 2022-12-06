Not Available

In 1996, the UK production company Carlton Television produced Married for Life, a seven-episode sitcom that lasted one series. It was a remake of the American sitcom Married... with Children The Bundys were renamed as the Butlers, Russ Abbot played Ted/Al, Susan Kydd was Pam/Peggy, Lucy Blakely played Nikki/Kelly, and Peter England was Lee/Bud. The D'Arcys were renamed Hollingsworth and the Steve character was recast with Hugh Bonneville and Marcy was renamed Judy and played by Julie Dawn Cole.