Married to Jonas

This summer, E! is capturing the lives of one of America's sweetest couples -- Kevin and Danielle Jonas. Kevin, a member of the Grammy-nominated and multi-chart topping group the Jonas Brothers, met the then Danielle Deleasa while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. Dani, the sweet, stylish and down-to-earth girl from New Jersey, said "yes" and tied the knot with Kevin in 2009.The deeply-in-love young couple quickly entered a whole new world, balancing marriage, worldwide fame and coming of age. Together, they are working to manage the colliding points of view between Dani's outspoken Italian family and the Hollywood life of the Jonas clan, including Kevin's equally successful brothers Joe and Nick. After two years of newlywed bliss, Kevin and Dani are finally ready to settle down in their New Jersey home and establish a happy suburban life. However, with the Jonas Brothers heading back to the studio to record new music, finding the right mix of "normal" and superstardom isn't easy.