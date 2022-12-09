Not Available

Mars

  • Documentary

Director

Everardo Gout

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zak Productions

The maiden crew of the Daedalus spacecraft must push itself to the brink of human capability in order to successfully establish the first sustainable colony on Mars. Set both in the future and in the present day, this series blends scripted elements set in the future with documentary vérité interviews with today’s best and brightest minds in modern science and innovation, illuminating how research and development is creating the space technology that will enable our first attempt at a mission to Mars.

Cast

JihaeHana Seung / Joon Seung
Alberto AmmannJavier Delgado
Clémentine PoidatzAmelie Durand
Anamaria MarincaMarta Kamen
Sammi RotibiRobert Foucault
Nicholas WittmanOliver Lee

