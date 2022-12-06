Not Available

Set in Melbourne, Marshall Law tells the story of two sisters - Ros and Verity Marshall - working at the Magistrate's Court. Ros is a Junior Prosecutor who is more interested in partying, and is having to prove her worth at the bench; while the more-experienced and overachieving Verity is now working as a barrister. Both sisters soon find themselves in for surprises. Ros realises just how out of her depth she may be, begging the help of legal aid solicitor Mikey O'Dea, and mentor Esther Hersch, QC. Meanwhile Verity, working with her handsome but inept assistant Scott faces her biggest challenge going up against one of the city's most eminent counsels, Dylan Boyd - her ex-husband. Verity and Ros, despite leading very different lifestyles, find themselves being forced to work together in this competitive world, particularly with the likes of Judge Don Foster, Ros's boss Frank Dellabosca, and the ambitious lawyer Prue Staley. Verity McIntyre appeared as Julie Larson.