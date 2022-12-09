Marston's Brewery: One Ale of A Job

Not Available

Narrated by Britain's favourite pub landlord, Al Murray, the series is full of laughs, big characters, passion and fun facts. For centuries, Brits have been pioneers in the art of perfecting the pint, but today the brewery business is tougher than it has ever been. In these challenging times, however, there is one company that remains a Great British success story. This three-part series follows the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly behind the scenes at Marston's to deliver Britain the perfect pint. Marston's, a pedigree business whose roots can be traced back to 1834, is now the fastest growing brewery in Britain. From humble beginnings, the company now employs 13,000 staff and has five breweries and nearly 2,000 pubs across the UK. The series gives a unique insight into the staff and technology that keep this great British brand going from strength to strength. From Cockermouth to Exeter, the programme follows the ups and downs of a brewery trying to keep on top of its game in one of the most competitive industries in Britain and the people who work hard to keep the pints pouring.