Take two chefs - one with a passion for Surf, one with a passion for Turf. Send them to eight beautiful locations around Ireland to create local signature dishes. Invite twenty people from the area and let them decide the winner. Let Martin & Paul's Surf n' Turf challenge begin! Martin Shanahan (of RTE's Martin's Mad About Fish) and Paul Flynn (RTE's Paul Flynn: Irish Food) are two of Ireland's best known chefs. Both have a passion for Irish food and local produce. Martin has become an ambassador for Irish seafood while Paul is passionate about all forms of meat, especially pork. This new RTE Cork series celebrates the best of Irish produce in 8 beautiful locations.