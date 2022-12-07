Not Available

I have done little else but surf the Internet since the Clinton Administration. But then, one grievous day, I finished it. My life torn asunder, clawing for a reason to keep living, I decided to re-trace my steps, but this time, I wouldn't do it online--this time, it would be for real. Journey with me now as I visit the physical loci of the most outrageous, surprising, intriguing and important websites I've bookmarked during my years of furious Internet surfing, actually going 'behind the websites' to get to know, and learn from, the time travelers, shamans, UFO cult leaders and other geniuses who created them. And who, you ask, am I? I am Martin Sargent: Web Drifter.