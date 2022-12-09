Martin Yans Taste of Vietnam

Not Available

International culinary icon Martin Yan returns to public television with a new series that explores the bustling cities, breathtaking landscapes, colorful history and authentic cuisine of Vietnam. Over the course of 26 episodes, Martin travels extensively throughout Vietnam, fishing in tiny floating villages, sampling street food in Hanoi, and learning about rice cultivation in the lush countryside. Martin brings his infectious enthusiasm and impressive culinary skills to the table as he demonstrates Vietnamese mainstays, including beef pho and vermicelli noodle soup, and exciting new dishes such as coffee-flavored ribs and duck cassoulet.