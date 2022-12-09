Not Available

Martin Yans Taste of Vietnam

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    International culinary icon Martin Yan returns to public television with a new series that explores the bustling cities, breathtaking landscapes, colorful history and authentic cuisine of Vietnam. Over the course of 26 episodes, Martin travels extensively throughout Vietnam, fishing in tiny floating villages, sampling street food in Hanoi, and learning about rice cultivation in the lush countryside. Martin brings his infectious enthusiasm and impressive culinary skills to the table as he demonstrates Vietnamese mainstays, including beef pho and vermicelli noodle soup, and exciting new dishes such as coffee-flavored ribs and duck cassoulet.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images