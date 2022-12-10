Marvel Rising: Initiation

Not Available

Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider, wrongly accused of a crime she didn’t commit, seeks to clear her name and deliver justice. Unfortunately, her dad is not only Captain of the NYPD, but spearheading the manhunt! To make matters worse, other young heroes—Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake and Patriot—are after Ghost Spider as well. But, as the chase to uncover the truth winds down, a darker threat looms along the horizon, and very soon, these heroes will need to put aside their differences and work together as a team.