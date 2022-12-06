Not Available

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walt Disney Television

Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg, reprising his role from "The Avengers" and "Iron Man" ) heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division), as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members -- each of whom brings a specialty to the group -- work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.

Cast

Clark GreggPhil Coulson / Sarge
Ming-Na WenMelinda May / The Cavalry
Chloe BennetDaisy "Skye" Johnson / Quake
Iain De CaesteckerLeo Fitz
Elizabeth HenstridgeJemma Simmons
Henry SimmonsAlphonso “Mack” Mackenzie

View Full Cast >

Images

668 More Images