Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Not Available

Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg, reprising his role from "The Avengers" and "Iron Man" ) heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division), as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members -- each of whom brings a specialty to the group -- work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.