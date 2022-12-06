Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg, reprising his role from "The Avengers" and "Iron Man" ) heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division), as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members -- each of whom brings a specialty to the group -- work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.
|Clark Gregg
|Phil Coulson / Sarge
|Ming-Na Wen
|Melinda May / The Cavalry
|Chloe Bennet
|Daisy "Skye" Johnson / Quake
|Iain De Caestecker
|Leo Fitz
|Elizabeth Henstridge
|Jemma Simmons
|Henry Simmons
|Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie
