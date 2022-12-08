Marvel's Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Not Available

Hulk has long fought alone to protect a world that sees him as a monster, but his friend Rick Jones has taken it upon himself to film the world-saving exploits of Big Green and his team to change that image. In this never before seen team up of Hulk, his cousin She-Hulk, A-Bomb, Red Hulk and Skaar, Marvel's mightiest super heroes form an eccentric family living under one roof, working together to tackle threats that are too enormous for other heroes to handle. From trying to house break their giant red pet T-Rex to stopping Ego the Living Planet from crashing into the Earth, the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. must learn to balance Hulk-sized action with everyday family-sized problems.