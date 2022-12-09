Marvel's Most Wanted

Not Available

A spin-off of Marvel's agents of shield, featuring Bobbi Morse and Hunter centering on Bobbi Morse (a.k.a. Mockingbird) and Lance Hunter of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., two ex-spies and ex-spouses who are on the run with no friends, no S.H.I.E.L.D. and a long list of enemies looking to claim a bounty on their heads. Able to trust no one but each other, Bobbi and Hunter form an uneasy alliance with Dominic Fortune, a rogue adventurer with a wealth of resources and even more adversaries, who agrees to protect them so long as they help him with his own agenda. These two heroes will help anyone in need, all while trying to uncover the conspiracy that put their own lives in jeopardy.