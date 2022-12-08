Marvin Marvin

Not Available

Starring internet sensation Lucas Cruikshank, this live-action, multi-camera comedy series follows the adventures of Marvin, an intergalactic alien teenager with special powers who was sent to Earth by his parents in order to protect him from evil invaders on his home planet, Klooton. Under the supervision of his new human parents Bob and Liz, Marvin clumsily tries to adapt to his new life on Earth as a typical American teenager. Helping him navigate Earth’s unfamiliar social customs are Marvin’s human siblings Teri and Henry and his mischievous grandfather, Pop-Pop. As if teaching Marvin how to act human wasn't hard enough, the family must also conceal his real identity from the world including Teri’s curious best friend, Brianna.