Not Available

John Marx and Venus Hoy find themselves in a living situation that is new to both of them. New to Marx because he was used to living with this girlfriend, Kelly. New to Venus because she's never lived with just one man before. House mate or otherwise. They're not sure how this new situation is going to work, or if the pitfalls, misunderstandings, laughter and frustrations of two singletons in one flat will turn them into real friends, enemies, or something else... Starring Bruce Youngman and Rhoda Lopez. Set in Perth, Western Australia.