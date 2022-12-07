Not Available

"Mary Knows Best" is a docu-soap reality series following Mary Occhino, a successful radio host, psychic intuitive and mother of three, who gives a whole new meaning to the term "mother is always right". Her children, Jackie, Chris and Carl are a mismatched group of siblings consisting of a skeptic, a paranormal investigator and a reluctant psychic. In each episode viewers will meet a humorous and unforgettable cast of family characters including Mary's outspoken older brother Charles and two adorable grandchildren.