Talk about a sister act! As the popular three-time Grammy(R) award-winning Gospel duo, "Mary Mary," Erica and Tina Campbell are busy career women touring the country, promoting their sixth album, "Something Big" and walking Hollywood red carpets. More than that, they're sisters and mothers who strive to balance hectic careers with growing families. Now, WE tv has greenlit a brand-new original series, tentatively titled MARY MARY, that follows the sisters in their daily lives as they work to do it all. The series premieres Thursday, March 29th at 9pm ET/PT with eight, hour-long episodes.