Not Available

British photographer and cookbook author Mary McCartney invites audiences into her London kitchen on Thursday, February 4th as she prepares delicious, accessible, and picture perfect meals with her celebrity friends on the new discovery+ series Mary McCartney Serves It Up. In each of the six half-hour episodes, Mary shares her sincere love of cooking and her family's favorite recipes and the stories behind them, showcasing her accessible vegetarian food philosophy for all to enjoy. In each episode, Mary will be joined by her famous friends, at home and over video conference, to celebrate food and friendship with transatlantic cook-alongs, taste-tests, cocktail classes and fun food Q&As. From easy dinners to comforting eats, moreish modern meals, and scrumptious desserts, Mary serves up incredible eats proving every day and special occasions can be vege-licious.