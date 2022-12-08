Mary Queen of Frocks

Not Available

Retail guru Mary Portas made her name overhauling the retail industry. But after all these years dishing out the advice, can this doyenne of the high street cut the mustard in her own fashion venture? Mary has spotted a gap in the market: high street style that works for women, not girls. She is about to stake her professional reputation on launching and successfully selling her own fashion range exclusively aimed at this market. And she's doing it during one of the country's worst recessions for decades. This fly-on-the-wall series follows Mary, warts and all, taking viewers behind the scenes with one of Britain's best known retailers.