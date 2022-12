Not Available

Mary Shelley's Frankenhole is about Victor Frankenstein, the mad genius who mastered immortality and now has also created an infinite number of portals (or "Frankenholes") connecting his small, Eastern European village (which is teeming with monsters and supernatural forces) to every time period from the past and the future. The show is named for Mary Shelley, who wrote the book Frankenstein, and for the wormholes that allow for time travel in the TV series.