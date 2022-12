Not Available

After the death of his teenage brother Andy, multi-millionaire Matt Trakker uncovers an international criminal organization known as V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network Of Mayhem) Trakker gathers a group of friends who, like himself, possess extraordinary talents and creates M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armoured Strike Kommand) Their objective; to destroy V.E.N.O.M. and its mastermind - Miles Mayhem, who is responsible for Andy's death