Desperate to distance herself from her father's crippling debt, Byun Ji Sook begins to pose as Seo Eun Ha, a wealthy socialite with an eerie resemblance to Ji Sook. While playing her new role, she has a chance meeting with Min Woo, a cynical CEO desperate to escape his privileged world. Invigorated by her atypical "rich girl" personality, Min Woo quickly falls for "Eun Ha," but how long can Ji Sook keep up the charades before Min Woo discovers she's an impostor?