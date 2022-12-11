Massage Tantei Joe

Not Available

Yabukihara Joe starts working as a masseur with the encouragement of Eko-baba, the owner of a massage shop whom he happened to become acquainted with about one year ago. Recognising that he is gifted in massage, Eko-baba makes Joe go to the homes of all kinds of customers although it agonises him because he dislikes people and has anxiety around strangers. One day, the wealthy husband of Joe’s customer, is murdered and Joe finds himself suspected by police detectives. At the suggestion of fellow masseur Aguri, Joe uses his massage techniques and powers of observation to solve the mystery and clear his name. This becomes the turning point in his life. After that, he keeps getting involved in strange murder cases at customers’ homes and demonstrates his unexpected talent each time.