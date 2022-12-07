Not Available

Danny and Seamus bonded over Oasis in '94 and have been best mates ever since. Both Manchester born-and-bred, both mid-twenties and both temping in dead-end jobs, they're united by one all-consuming passion: music. Inspired by the city's local heroes - Tony Wilson, Joy Division, The Mondays - the lads wile away the dreary office hours dreaming of their own record label. But while they put in the footwork when it comes to gigs (three a week) and beer (considerably more than that) time is ticking by and they're on the road to nowhere. That is until Danny's gran pops her clogs. The mad old bat leaves him £10,000 and Danny doesn't hesitate - he and Shay are going to have their label. The lads jack in their jobs and find an office by the canal. Now all they've got to do is unearth the next Oasis and have a hit record... The cast includes Ralf Little (Two Pints of Lager, The Royle Family), Carl Rice (Scallywagga) and Johnny Vegas (Ideal, Benidorm). Massive was written and created by Damian Lanigan, directed by David Kerr (That Mitchell and Webb Look) and produced by Jim Poyser.