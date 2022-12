Not Available

With a hungry girlfriend, a loving owner and a jealous rival, Mametarou the cross-breed dog has a very eventful life! Whether it’s trying to steal some melon pan for sweetheart Hanako or kicking sand in the face of owner Iku’s boyfriend Akihoshi, Mametarou is always ready for his next adventure. School, the convenience store, the park, and his own yard yield many surprises, all of which lead to his ultimate goal: kick the intruder Akihoshi out of Iku’s life once and for all!