Not Available

Master of Mosquiton is a Japanese manga series written by Hiroshi Negishi and Satoru Akahori and illustrated by Tsutomu Isomata about a girl named Hitomebore Inaho whose grandmother was in love with a vampire. Inaho appears to be a vampire expert and is obsessed with money. She meets a vampire at an all-girls Catholic high school. The manga was adapted into a 1996 original video animation series and was re-imagined into a 1997 anime televisions series.