Master of Play

Stage play actor KAN SIU NAM (Adam Cheng) went through a huge personality change after his daughter went missing for several years and ends up divorcing his wife MOK LAI HING (Rebecca Chan). Since then, SIU NAM concentrated entirely on his theater acting job. Due to his role as a murderer in one of the plays, he was drawn into a strange serial killer case and accidentally meets his colleague LEE CHOR KIU's (Maggie Siu) boyfriend JEUNG SAI YIN (Moses Chan) and his sister JEUNG SAI TING (Aimee Chan). During their interactions, SIU NAM noticed YIN was very similar to the serial killer suspect and had an abnormal feeling towards TING. The relationship of the four individuals seem controversial. When SIU NAM wanted to clarify the truth to the serial killer case, he realizes he's getting further and further away from the truth. His sense of conceivability gets even more shuddering and disappointing...